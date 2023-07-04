Robert De Niro “deeply distressed” over death of grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez









Robert De Niro has said he’s “deeply distressed” following the unexpected death of his 19-year-old grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was an actor in his own right and appeared in the Bradley Cooper film A Star Is Born. His death was announced by his mother, Drena De Niro, who stated: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now”.

The late actor started following the family profession as a child when he made an appearance in the 2005 movie The Collection. From there, he began working more regularly in 2018, playing in Cabaret Maxime, where he acted alongside his mother and in the same year, he also portrayed Leo Stone in A Star Is Born.

In a statement shared with Fox News, De Niro said: “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.”

He added: “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Naomi Campbell also shared a tribute to Leandro, stating: “Drena heartbroken for you, such a duo, I can’t imagine how you must feel, may the lord cover you and hold you in his arms, at this very sad time and loss”.

Rodriguez was reportedly found dead in a New York City apartment on July 2nd. There is yet to be an official cause of death but TMZ reports “both drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near his body”.

See more