Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dead at 19









Actor Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has passed away at the age of 19. Rodriguez, the grandson of acting legend Robert De Niro, was known for minor roles in films like A Star is Born.

The announcement of the actor’s death was announced by his mother, Drena De Niro, stating: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now”.

De Niro Rodriguez had only recently made his foray into acting, with his first role being in 2005 as a young child in the movie The Collection. From there, he began working more regularly in 2018, playing in Cabaret Maxime, where he acted alongside his mother as a mother/son duo.

Outside of his work with his mother, De Niro Rodriguez had also gained his first solo role, playing in the Bradley Cooper adaptation of A Star is Born. Rodriguez played the role of Leo Stone, which is set now his final onscreen performance.

Tributes have also come out from fellow actors such as Naomi Campbell, stating, “Drena heartbroken for you, such a duo, I can’t imagine how you must feel, may the lord cover you and hold you in his arms, at this very sad time and loss”.

De Niro Rodriguez is the grandson of Robert De Niro, with Drena De Niro being the daughter of De Niro’s first wife Diahnne Abbott. As of yet, no details about the cause of death have been revealed to the public.

In her post, Drena De Niro talked about remembering her son for the rest of her life, continuing, “I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you”.