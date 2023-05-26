Rob Zombie is working on a new album









American metal musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie has revealed that he is currently working on new material for his next album.

“Right now I’m just worrying about the summer tour and the next album, ’cause it’s been a while since I’ve made a record… I was [working on the music for the LP] till about a week ago. And it’s going good. It’s a long process,” he told the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

“I like making records over a long period of time, so that I can live with it,” Rob Zombie explained. “Sometimes you write something and it’s new and you’re all excited ’cause it’s new and the time goes by, [and you think] ‘Eh, it’s just exciting ’cause it’s new. It’s not really that good.’ But if you live with stuff for a while, you kind of get a better sense of how strong it is.”

Delineating his album-making process, the metal legend explained: “Usually it starts with just me and the producer coming up with ideas, mapping out rough ideas. And then the band will start, ‘I’ve got this idea. And this idea…’ I haven’t stood in a room with a band and jammed on ideas since the early ’90s.”

He continued: “Because I just always found that to be really draining… I like working with one guy behind the board and we formulate ideas and you piece it together — kind of like you would a movie; it’s kind of similar. As opposed to a bunch of guys jamming all day long. You’re, like, ‘Anyone got any ideas?’ ‘Not really.'”

He confirmed that the album is still a long way off but that he is enthusiastic about the material so far and the record is coming along nicely.

So, while we don’t have any release date on the horizon, we can expect a follow up to 2021’s The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy soon enough.