‘Roadrunner’: Jonathan Richman’s reimagining of The Velvet Underground









The Velvet Underground formed in 1964, subsequently changing the course of rock music through their incorporation of avant-garde techniques. Heavily associated with artist Andy Warhol, who managed the band and co-produced their debut record, The Velvet Underground and Nico, the Lou-Reed fronted outfit constantly experimented with their sound, resulting in a unique and highly influential body of work.

From Reed’s captivating vocal style, which moved between deadpan inflexions and melodic lilts, to John Cale’s innovative multi-instrumentalism, The Velvet Underground made music that has been categorised as art rock, even earning proto-punk and proto-noise rock labels.

The band’s affection for abrasive sounds can be heard in the screeching ‘Venus In Furs’ or the chaotic ‘European Son’, yet, none as lengthy and experimental as ‘Sister Ray’. The 17-and-half-minute song was the longest track in their discography, appearing on the second side of White Light/White Heat. It’s an iconic track, laced with a lo-fi charm that propels the listener through almost 20 minutes of noise that becomes increasingly harsh.

Discussing the song, Reed said via Uptight: The Velvet Underground Story, “‘Sister Ray’ was done as a joke—no, not as a joke, but it has eight characters in it, and this guy gets killed, and nobody does anything. It was built around this story that I wrote about this scene of total debauchery and decay. I like to think of ‘Sister Ray’ as a transvestite smack dealer. The situation is a bunch of drag queens taking some sailors home with them, shooting up on smack and having this orgy when the police appear.”

Naturally, the unique nature of The Velvet Underground attracted people’s attention. For Jonathan Richman, a teenager from Boston, Massachusetts, The Velvet Underground became an obsession. In 1969, he set off for New York, the home of his musical idols, sleeping on the sofa of the band’s then-manager Steve Sesnick.

However, he struggled to make his way in the city and moved back to Boston, forming The Modern Lovers shortly thereafter. With his intense love for The Velvet Underground informing Richman’s musical direction, he crafted songs that strongly evoked their influence. Yet, with Richman’s distinctive and charming voice, his songs stood on their own, even with production coming from Cale.

One of Richman’s biggest hits was ‘Roadrunner’, now considered a classic of the 1970s. Released in 1976, the song was initially written in 1970 and recorded in 1972. The song was written as a direct ode to ‘Sister Ray’, basing its simple two-chord structure on The Velvet Underground’s legendary track, which contains three. Both songs possess a similar motorik rhythm. Although the songs don’t sound all too similar on first listen, the closer you listen to ‘Roadrunner’, the more you can hear the intense influence of ‘Sister Ray’.

Revisit ‘Roadrunner’ below.