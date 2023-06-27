Rivers Cuomo picks his favourite Weezer album









Rivers Cuomo, the iconic frontman of the American indie rock outfit Weezer, has revealed an unexpected favourite album from his own back catalogue. Just last month, Cuomo admitted that the group, which peaked in the late 1990s, had perhaps released a bit “too much” music in the past few years. However, when it came to choosing his favourite Weezer album, he didn’t return to the band’s heyday.

One might expect Cuomo to pick out a fan favourite such as The Blue Album or Pinkerton, but in an unexpected move, he told Vulture that his favourite was Weezer’s four collective seasonal EPs, SZNZ.

“Like many artists, I’m usually most excited about the thing I just made,” Cuomo said, admitting that he “doesn’t do favourites”. Despite this admission, he revealed: “I love Summer, Autumn, and Winter all for different reasons. They all came out last year. It would be very hard to choose, so I’ll just say SZNZ.”

Elaborating, Cuomo picked out a track that he was most excited about. “We put out Winter, and there’s an incredible song called ‘Iambic Pentameter’ that has this insane guitar-solo instrumental passage where we’re jamming out with an orchestra, and oh my God, it’s so fun. So yeah, that would probably be my first vote.”

The frontman also noted his affection for deep cuts such as ‘Longtime Sunshine’, ‘The Good Life’, ‘The Greatest Man That Ever Lived’, and the Pinkerton B-side ‘I Just Threw Out the Love of My Dreams’.

Later, discussing ‘Beverly Hills’, the popular track from Weezer’s 2005 album Make Believe, Cuomo explained: “I often heard that people thought I was making fun of Beverly Hills, that I was being sarcastic in the chorus when I say, ‘That’s where I want to be.’ I was 100 per cent sincere when I wrote it.”

Listen to Weezer’s ‘Beverly Hills’ below.