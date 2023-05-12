Rivers Cuomo thinks “too much” music might have ruined Weezer









Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has shared his opinion on Weezer’s large discography and whether it has impacted the band’s legacy.

As a guest on Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea’s podcast This Little Light, Cuomo was asked whether he believed that Weezer’s massive number of songs had a negative impact on how audiences saw the band and their best material.

“I think, if I were to go back and plan out an ideal artist’s career, I don’t know — maybe there’s too much quantity,” Cuomo said. “Maybe the whole thing would be more impactful if we could go back in time and just release the very best stuff. Cherry-pick and release it in a very strategic way. But hindsight is 20/20, and hopefully future generations will sort it all out and they’ll focus on the best stuff.”

“I really want to listen and see where their [fans’] heads are at, and what they’re reacting to, and sometimes it’s not exactly where I would have gone on my own,” Cuomo added. “Specifically, they seem to like changes to happen more slowly. I would just say, ‘It’s a new day. Let’s throw out the recipe book and let’s start over from scratch with something totally new.’”

“For whatever reason, they want to hang onto what they loved about the past,” Cuomo claimed. “That doesn’t mean I can’t do anything new — I just need to mix it in a little more gradually.”

Weezer released four EPs corresponding with each season, collectively referred to as the SZNZ project, throughout 2022. The group have released 15 studio albums across their 30-year career.