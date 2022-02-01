Rivers Cuomo capitalises on Spotify debate and releases 'Weezify'









Zany Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has weighed in on the current furore surrounding the streaming giant Spotify. The service, owned by Swedish businessman Daniel Ek, is now in dire straits after watching its market value plunge $4 billion over the last week as legends Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren removed their music from its library.

Kicked off by Young, the trio is protesting the platform continuing to let The Joe Rogan Experience spread disinformation and baseless claims about Covid-19.

Enter Rivers Cuomo. Capitalising on the debate, Cuomo pitched his own streaming app, ‘Weezify’, to surprised fans everywhere. “Tired of Spotify?” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday, January 30th. “Come on over to Weezify”.

The app is available on the Apple and Good Play stores, and is described as a “Spotify-like player for all of Rivers Cuomo’s demos (1975-2017). Close to 3500 demos. Follow curated playlists. Create playlists of your favourites.” Cuomo appended, “I made this app myself. It took me all of 2021 to make. I hope you enjoy it.”

3,500 demos is a lot, and we’re sure that over time Cuomo plans to update the catalogue with newer demos, as he’s a prolific songwriter. I don’t think anyone can say they’re surprised at the release of such a huge catalogue; in 2020, Cuomo put 2,000 demos up for sale on his website.

Regardless, the fact that he penned 3,500 over 40 years is truly mind-blowing. We look forward to hearing new demos that have not yet seen the light of day until ‘Weezify’.

It’s been a busy few months for Weezer. Aside from working on a quartet of albums based on the seasons, they’ve also been working on a “Weezer-inspired Weezer album”. Additionally, the rock heroes released their 14th album Van Weezer last year and will be playing a string of festivals in support of it this summer, including Boston Calling and BeachLife.