Rivers Cuomo asks fans to help him write new Weezer musical









Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo is attempting to crowdsource the band’s next album from his fans. Cuomo publicly asked for help with creating new Weezer material on Twitter.

“Does anybody want to help me write the story for a musical (which would be the next Weezer album),” Cuomo wrote in a now-deleted Tweet. “We could make a follow-up to [Songs from the Black Hole] or start afresh.”

The tweet references Songs from the Black Hole, an unreleased and unfinished project that was initially set up to be Weezer’s follow-up to their 1994 debut album. Originally meant to be a rock opera, the concept was discarded, and the band shifted focus to 1996’s Pinkerton.

The new interest isn’t the first time that Cuomo sought to bring Weezer to the stage. The group were originally planning on supporting their four 2022 EPs, collectively referred to as the SZNZ project, with a Broadway residency that was later cancelled due to low ticket sales.

“I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses),” Cuomo wrote at the time. “I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion.”

“Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us,” he added. “Thanks to Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going, and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”