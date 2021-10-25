Rise Against announce exciting 'Nowhere Sessions' EP









Chicago punk heroes, Rise Against, have announced that they are to release a new EP, entitled Nowhere Sessions. The upcoming project will be made up of live versions of songs from their acclaimed new album, Nowhere Generation, which was released back in June.

Tracks such as ‘Talking To Ourselves’, ‘Broken Dreams, Inc.’ and the album’s titular track will appear on the EP. Furthermore, a version of their 2008 anthem ‘Saviour’ will be included as well as stellar covers of horror-punk icons, Misfits‘ ‘Track Hybrid Moments’ and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Fortunate Son’.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared the EP version of ‘Talking To Ourselves’, which you can hear below. Frontman and guitarist, Tim McIlrath said in a press statement: “‘Talking To Ourselves’ is about watching yourself and the people around you fall into complacency”.

He explained: “Despite your best efforts to get people’s attention, it feels like no one is listening. Sometimes we feel the urge to do something crazy, to disturb the peace, to jostle the world around us awake. Our actions might be seen as out of the ordinary, but they are acts of desperation when all else failed.”

The Nowhere Sessions EP is set for release on November 12 via Loma Vista.

The Nowhere Sessions EP tracklist:

‘Talking To Ourselves’ ‘Broken Dreams, Inc.’ ‘Fortunate Son’ ‘Nowhere Generation’ ‘Hybrid Moments’ ‘Saviour’

Meanwhile, the band are set to return to the UK in November as well. In support of the record, they will hit Leeds, Brighton and Kingston Upon Thames playing intimate shows.

They are also scheduled to play as part of 2022’s addition of Download Festival.

Rise Against November UK tour dates:

15 Leeds – The Key Club

16 Brighton – Chalk

17 Kingston Upon Thames – Pryzm