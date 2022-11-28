Ringo Starr to sell peace sign hand statues for charity









Ringo Starr will sell statues of his hands performing his iconic peace sign gesture to raise money for the Lotus Foundation. 250 stainless steel versions will be available for £4,200, and 250 bronze versions will cost £1,600.

Julien’s Auctions, who will sell the statues, wrote: “Each life-sized artwork features Ringo Starr’s hand forming his iconic peace symbol, mounted upon a square black base that reads ‘Peace & Love.’ Each hand artwork is housed in a Ringo Peace & Love box and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity hand signed by Ringo Starr.”

They also described “Starr’s iconic peace symbol” as the musician’s “signature greeting and enduring message to the world for the last five decades.” All money raised will go towards the Lotus Foundation, which supports an array of needs, such as substance abuse, cancer, homelessness, and domestic abuse.

Starr contracted Covid-19 at the start of October, leading him to cancel the final five dates of his North American tour. However, he shortly tested positive again two weeks later, writing on social media, “I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was.”

In 2021, Starr revealed that it is unlikely he’ll ever release another full-length album, instead preferring to create EPs. Since he released his latest solo album, What’s My Name, in 2019, the Beatle has released three EPs.