Ringo Starr cancels remaining tour dates due to second bout of Covid-19









Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has cancelled the final five dates of his North American tour after getting Covid-19 for the second time in a fortnight.

The Liverpudlian first tested positive for the virus at the start of October and was forced to cancel his seven shows between Michigan and British Columbia. Not phased by the illness, he then returned to touring on Tuesday, October 11th, with The All-Starr Band in Seattle and then in Portland on October 12th.

However, Starr has been forced to cancel the rest of the shows as he battles Covid-19 once again. “I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was,” he wrote in a statement posted on social media, announcing to his fans that “the rest of the tour is off”.

Starr and the band were scheduled to play another three shows in the US this week, with one in San Jose tonight, followed by stops in Paso Robles and Los Angeles, before two final shows in Mexico City. It is currently unsure whether the legendary rock ‘n’ roller plans to reschedule the dates, but for now, it is clear that Starr will be concentrating on getting back to total health again.

This is the third time the former Beatle’s North American tour experienced tribulations. Back in June, Starr was forced to postpone a series of shows after two All-Star Band members, keyboardist Edgar Wright and guitar hero Steve Lukather of Toto fame, contracted Covid-19.

“We are so sorry to let the fans down,” Starr expressed in a message to fans at the time. “It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, [COVID-19] is still here and despite being careful these things happen.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.