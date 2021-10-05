Ringo Starr and Nandi Bushell team up to perform The Beatles song ‘Come Together’









The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has teamed up with 11-year-old musical prodigy, Nandi Bushell, to perform a cover of the band’s classic song ‘Come Together’.

The pair took on the cover in support of the WhyHunger ‘Drum Together’ campaign, which aims to end world hunger by providing “critical resources to support grassroots movements and fuel community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice.”

Alongside Nandi Bushell, Ringo Starr was joined by a host of other famous drummers for the performance including Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, Jim Keltner, Brian Frasier-Moore, Steve Gadd, Cindy Blackman Santana, and David Rozenblatt.

In a statement released in tandem with the performance, the legendary one-time drummer of The Beatles said: “We all can agree that no kid should be hungry, and everyone should have access to nutritious food,” before adding: “This is a great cause that I’ve supported in the past and a great track – one of my favourite Beatles songs. So when Jim Keltner asked me to join all these other drummers I was happy to. Peace and love.”

Meanwhile, Starr has paid tribute to one of his drumming contemporaries, the late great Charlie Watts, who sat behind the kit for The Rolling Stones throughout their extensive career and who passed away at the age of 80 last month. Starr described Watts as a “beautiful human being. He was like The Quiet Man”.

This isn’t the first time Nandi Bushell has joined forces with a rock icon. As well as playing live on stage with Foo Fighters, the young drummer has also jammed with Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine and his son Roman. Morello even gifted Bushell one of his guitars: “I’d like you to have this guitar as a gift from me to you because you rock so great, and to see someone rocking so great who is so young, it really gives me hope for the future,” Morello said.

See the clip, below.

