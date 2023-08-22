Ringo Starr announces EP ‘Rewind Forward’









After making the rounds recently on the touring circuit once again, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is announcing his return with his latest EP, Rewind Forward.

This marks the first new material that Starr has put out since his previous EPs Zoom In, Change the World, and EP3.

When asked about where the title came from, Starr explained that it arose from one of his infamous malapropisms, recalling (via Ultimate Classic Rock), “Rewind Forward was something I said out of the blue — it’s just one of those lines like A Hard Day’s Night. It just came to me. But it doesn’t really make sense. I was trying to explain it to myself and the best I can tell you about what it means is: Sometimes when you want to go forward you have to go back first”.

Ever since the release of his last EPs, Starr has been taking to the road with members of his All Starr Band, known to feature an illustrious cast of rock veterans. All-Starr Band mainstay Steve Lukather helped write the song ‘Shadows on the Wall’ for the project.

Alongside his friends, Starr’s latest release will also feature a song from one of his old bandmates. The track ‘Feeling the Sunlight’ has been gifted to Starr by Paul McCartney.

This is the second major collaboration that McCartney and Starr have had in recent years, guesting on Dolly Parton’s version of ‘Let It Be’ for her latest album expected later this year. It also comes after the announcement of the first new Beatles release in years on the horizon.

The EP will feature involvement from Heartbreakers Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell as far as Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh. Rewind Forward is expected out on October 13th.