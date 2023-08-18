Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr cover The Beatles song ‘Let It Be’









Country legend Dolly Parton has recently been exploring the realm of rock and roll with her upcoming album, Rockstar, predominantly featuring covers of popular rock songs.

The record, due to be released on November 17th, has been teased by Parton with various singles so far. Her latest offering is ‘Let It Be’, a classic track originally performed by The Beatles.

However, Parton has impressively enlisted the help of many musicians featured on the original recordings for the album. For her cover of ‘Let It Be’, she is joined by the surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, alongside additional contributions from Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.

Rockstar features over 40 guests, from Debbie Harry (‘Heart of Glass’) to Lynyrd Skynyrd (‘Freedbird’) and Elton John (‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’). The record also contains nine original compositions.

This isn’t the first single Parton has released as part of the upcoming album. In July, she shared a cover of ‘We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You’ by Queen. “I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure,” Parton said in a statement.

She added: “I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

Listen to ‘Let It Be’ below.