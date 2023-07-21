Dolly Parton covers Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions’









American country music icon Dolly Parton is still a few months away from releasing her first rock record, the aptly titled Rockstar. Since the LP isn’t set to come out until November, Parton has shared a few of the album’s tracks already.

Now, Parton has added her cover of Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions’ to that list. Unlike most of the other songs on Rockstar, Parton’s rendition of the Queen classic doesn’t have any special guest appearances from rock royalty. Instead, it’s just Parton belting out the song with her signature twang fully intact. There’s even a minute-long coda featuring ‘We Will Rock You’, reversing the usual order of the medley.

‘We Are The Champions’ is the fourth track from Rockstar to be previewed to the public. Previously, Parton had shared two original songs – ‘Bygones’ featuring Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford along with guests Nikki Sixx and John 5 of Mötley Crüe, plus the solo original ‘World On Fire’.

Parton has also shared a version of ‘Magic Man’ with Heart singer Ann Wilson. Parton’s track is subtitled ‘Carl Version’ and is dedicated to Parton’s husband of 57 years, Carl Dean.

Rockstar was originally conceived by Parton after being nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Parton initially declined the nomination, citing the fact that she had never made a rock album before. She eventually accepted the nomination and was inducted into the 2022 class. Parton also started work on Rockstar, paying homage to the rock genre.

Other special guests set to make appearances on Rockstar include Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sting, John Fogerty, Steven Tyler, Peter Frampton, Joan Jett, P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Debbie Harry, Lizzo, Pat Benatar, Mick Fleetwood, Steve Perry, and her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

