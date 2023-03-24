Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx joins Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album









It has been confirmed that Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx has joined the ranks of Dolly Parton’s forthcoming rock album, Rock Star, alongside many other famous faces. However, the title of the track is yet to be revealed.

The 64-year-old glam metal musician announced his appearance on Parton’s new album in a Tweet on Thursday, March 23rd. Updating fans on what he’s been doing on his recent downtime from touring, Sixx wrote: “Played bass on a song for Dolly Parton yesterday. Been back in the gym again to beat the jet-lag from the tour and enjoying family time. Had a great interview with Sweden Rock magazine and they might even feature some of my street photography.”

Rock Star will feature versions of tracks by artists such as Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Journey and more. Prominent artists confirmed for it are Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty and Steven Tyler.

Parton has also suggested that she’d like to reunite former Led Zeppelin members Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for her version of ‘Stairway to Heaven’. “I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it,” she said. “Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it. I’m looking forward to dragging in some of the great classic people, girls and boys, to sing on some of the songs. I’m not far enough along to discuss who and what, but I am going to do an album.”

