Rina Swayama looks set to bring new song to ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’









Pop star Rina Sawayama will contribute a new song for the upcoming Keanu Reeves-led action movie John Wick 4.

The project, the fourth in a long-running and successful all-action franchise, will see Sawayama star in the movie for one of his first feature film roles. However, she will also lean on her day job and provide a new track for the soundtrack too.

Though an official release has not been forthcoming, according to online reports, the song is called ‘An Eye for An Eye’. The track has been featured in an online fan edit for John Wick: Chapter 4, which hits cinemas on March 24th.

The singer has been gaining a reputation as one of Britain’s finest pop songwriters and now seems set to take on the acting world, landing the role of Akira alongside actor Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane, among others.

Chad Stahelski told Deadline of Sawayam’s involvement with the movie: “I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4. She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film.”

Sawayama previously told Line of Best Fit how she used her music videos as a platform to showcase her acting talent: “It worked, because he [Stadhelski] said, ‘I’ve been watching your videos. Keanu and I watched your ‘Bad Friend’ video and ‘XS’ video, and was so impressed because clearly you do stunts’ – because I did fighting in ‘Bad Friend’ – ‘and clearly you can act’ – in ‘XS’.”

Listen to the ‘An Eye for An Eye’ clip below.

See more A fan edit of John Wick: Chapter 4 with a snippet of the original song for the movie “An Eye For An Eye” by Rina Sawayama #JW4 pic.twitter.com/muQlhiEiXY — Jak #JohnWick4 era (@Jak70760853) March 19, 2023