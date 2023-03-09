Keanu Reeves’ favourite Keanu Reeves movies









Find us a modern Hollywood actor more beloved than Keanu Reeves, and we’ll give you an unspecified prize. Breaking through the industry in 1989 with the release of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Reeves has been a favourite ever since, appearing in a number of modern classics, as well as popular video games, all whilst keeping the persona as an affable industry icon.

Though his big break came in the late 1980s, true success would come for Reeves in the following decade when he collaborated with Kathryn Bigelow for Point Break, Gus Van Sant for My Own Private Idaho and Francis Ford Coppola in Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Later, his career would take on a different, more action-oriented role, appearing in 1994s Speed and the revolutionary sci-fi flick The Matrix in 1999.

Having appeared in a wide range of movies and roles, collaborating with some of the greatest contemporary filmmakers, picking Reeves’ all-time favourite from his filmography is no easy challenge for any fan, let alone the man himself. When asked this question during a Reddit AMA, Reeves had great trouble giving just one answer, starting his response with: “Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! Fuck, aaaaaahhhhhhhhh”.

Finally calming his nerves, the actor added, “I’ve been very fortunate to work on a few films that have changed my life. I can’t pick just one. But here are a few- River’s Edge, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Matrix trilogy, The Devil’s Advocate, A Scanner Darkly, My Own Private Idaho, Point Break, John Wick”.

Picking many of his biggest artistic and commercial achievements, it’s self-evident that Reeves holds a lot of admiration for his own career going as far back as 1986s River’s Edge, one of the actor’s first major roles. Appearing alongside Crispin Glover and Dennis Hopper, the crime drama told the story of a high school slacker who commits a disturbing act and the peculiar reactions of his friends.

Elsewhere in the AMA, Reeves admitted to wanting to take on the Marvel character Wolverine in the past, replying “…No…but I did always want to play Wolverine,” when asked if there were any roles he regretted taking on. Although his wishes to be the sharp-fisted Marvel hero were formed in the past, one can’t help to envisage seeing Reeves in a future MCU flick; after all, the new trend of the franchise is the endlessly eccentric multiverse.

Aside from his dream to take on the Marvel character, the actor also expressed his interest in taking on a sequel to the 2005 film Constantine for James Gunn’s DC universe. Keen to take on the role of the supernatural exorcist and demonologist once again, it is likely that any announcement of the prospective sequel would prove to be highly anticipated by critics and movie fans.

Take a look at the trailer for the 2005 DC movie below.