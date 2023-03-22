Rina Sawayama releases new song from ‘John Wick Chapter 4’ soundtrack









Rina Sawayama - 'Eye For An Eye' 3

British pop singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama has provided a new single for the soundtrack to Keanu Reeves’ fourth instalment in the John Wick franchise, John Wick Chapter 4.

For Reeves’ fourth time around defending dogs and shooting up anyone who gets in his way, Sawayama has conjured up a buzzy industrial pop single, ‘Eye For An Eye’. A collaboration with film scorer Tyler Bass, ‘Eye For An Eye’ was also co-written with musician Joel J. Richard.

“It’s an honor to work with my brother Joel Richard in creating the musical landscape for a decade of John Wick,” Bates said in a statement. “Thank you, Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, for having us on board and making these films with such fire and passion!”

‘Eye For An Eye’ is moody, high-impact, and ever-so-slightly over the top. In other words, it’s the perfect song for an action movie. As the song builds momentum, Sawayama inhabits the cold-blooded killers that float around every corner of the action franchise. The musician should consider making film scores as her ear for cinematic drama is unmatched in modern pop music.

Sure, it’s a little cheesy, but it’s just the right amount of cheesy for a John Wick film. You don’t get to four films in a series without a little bit of self-awareness and fun coming into play. From the looks of it, both the film and ‘Eye For An Eye’ know how to toe the line between seriousness and silliness.

Puling double duty for the film, Sawayama is also set to make her feature film acting debut in John Wick Chapter 4. Sawayama will portray Akira Shimazu, the concierge at the Osaka Continental visited by Wick and the daughter of the assassins old friend, Shimazu Koji. In terms of pop stars making the leap into movies, popping into a John Wick movie is a pretty solid way to get into the acting game.

Sawayama is currently finishing up the promotional run behind her second studio album, Hold the Girl, released last September. Since it’ll probably be a little while before we get a new album from her, the next best thing is probably an appearance in John Wick. Here’s hoping that it leads to more roles in the future, and hopefully more John Wick movies to indulge in when the time comes around.

Check out ‘Eye For An Eye’ down below.