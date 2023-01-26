Riley Keough and Sam Claflin star in new ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ trailer









Amazon has released the first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, which stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin as the lead singers of a fictional 1970s rock band. The upcoming programme is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

The synopsis explains how Daisy Jones & The Six follows the “precipitous rise and fall of a renowned rock band” fronted by the magnetic vocalists Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin). Following in the footsteps of The Office, the series takes the form of a documentary, tracking the band through their ups and downs and revealing why they decided to disband at the height of their powers.

Other cast members include Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright. Deadwood star Timothy Olyphant also makes a special guest appearance as Rod Reyes.

To accompany the teaser trailer, Amazon also released the soundtrack’s lead single, ‘Regret Me’. The track is the first of 24 original songs exclusively written and recorded for the series. The duet heard in ‘Regret Me’ features Keough and Clafin, the leading pair.

The single will form part of an 11-track album titled Aurora, which arrives on March 3rd, 2023, in conjunction with the show’s premiere. The album was produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Blake Mills, with co-writing credits for Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne.

“We finally have Aurora,” Reid said in a statement about the album. “A stunning, nostalgic, timeless album that captures the drama, pathos, and yearning of the band’s zenith and nadir all in one. A snapshot of time, intoxicating and dangerous. That delicious moment that you know can’t last… Daisy Jones & The Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams.”

Daisy Jones & The Six was directed by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, who also took executive production reins alongside Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Brad Mendelsohn.

Watch the teaser trailer below.