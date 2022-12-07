Mindy Kaling says that ‘The Office’ is “inappropriate now”









Mindy Kaling, star of the American version of The Office, has claimed that “so much” of the beloved TV show is “inappropriate” by today’s standards. Kaling played the character Kelly Kapoor in the show and also pointed out that the show’s writers have said that they likely would not be able to make the show in the present social and political climate.

“That show is so inappropriate now,” Kaling said. “The writers who I’m still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn’t make now. Tastes have changed, and honestly, what offends people has changed so much now.”

“I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there’s something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show,” she added. The Office (US) ran for 201 episodes from 2005 to 2013. While the first season was met with scepticism from audiences, it increased in ratings throughout the following seasons.

When asked what Kelly Kapoor would be doing today, Kaling replied: “I think she would have quit Dunder Mifflin to become an influencer. And then probably be cancelled almost immediately. Actually, most of the characters on that show would be cancelled by now.”

In other The Office news, a Saudi Arabian version of the show has recently been announced. Saleh Abuamrh will play Malik Al-Tuwaif in Al Maktab, the counterpart of Steve Carrell’s Michael Scott and Ricky Gervais’ David Brent.

Discussing the announcement of the show, Andre Renaud said, “Although office working may look slightly different for many of us in 2022, the familiarity of these well-observed characters as they navigate petty rivalries, moments of friendship and humour, and a boss that sometimes makes a fool of themselves still rings just as true.”