Right Said Fred promote neo-Nazi livestream on Telegram









Right Said Fred shared a link over the weekend that led to a livestream full of neo-Nazis.

According to a report in The Mirror, the ‘I’m Too Sexy’ duo, who have been prominent anti-vaxxers in the UK, posted the link on the cross-platform messaging app, Telegram. Although the band didn’t write their own caption for the link, it attracted over 5,600 followers a webcast hosted by Mark Collett, the leader of UK ethnonationalist group, Patriotic Alternative, the spiritual successor to the BNP.

Collett, a prominent neo-Nazi, known for his many gaffes, including praising Hitler openly and denying the Holocaust, was joined by white supremacist blogger Jason Köhne and David Duke, the former leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

Collett even conveyed his appreciation for the band sharing his content, writing: “I never thought Right Said Fred would ever share any of my content, but we live in interesting times!”

Right Said Fred’s bio on Telegram reads: “Two musicians with opinions that don’t fit the mainstream news media narrative.” Since posting the link has attracted rightful outrage, the duo have claimed through a spokesperson that the post was an accident. It has now been deleted.

“The boys share information they feel isn’t covered by the mainstream media, this is a rare example where the band got it wrong,” the band’s representative argued in a statement.

Right Said Fred, comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass, are political outliers within the UK music scene. Aside from being notable Covid-19 lockdown protestors, the duo made headlines in 2021 after Richard was hospitalised for four days after contracting the disease but remained against the vaccine when released.

We hope that Right Said Fred’s dalliance with the far-right ends with the Telegram link, we’re just not sure that it will, though.

Listen to ‘I’m Too Sexy’ below.