Ricky Martin’s nephew drops claims they had a sexual relationship









Ricky Martin’s nephew has dropped claims that he had an incestuous sexual relationship with his ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ star uncle.

The nephew of the 50-year-old musician had previously been granted a restraining order against the musician. However, Martin has continually denied the allegations made against him by his 21-year-old nephew.

Now the restraining order has expired without further evidence and Martin is fighting to clear his name. As Martin wrote in a statement: “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me.”

He continued: “Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart. Ricky Martin.”

This was followed by news that the allegations had since been dropped after Martin appeared before a judge. As Martin’s attorneys, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Mansanet Pastrano, disclosed: “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court.”

Continuing: “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

Before concluding: “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Martin celebrated the news with a two-word statement of his own which simply read: “Truth prevails.” He now plans to continue with his career.

