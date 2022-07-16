Ricky Martin denies having sexual relationship with nephew









The Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, and actor Ricky Martin has denied recent claims that he had a romantic relationship with his nephew.

Filing a restraining order against the singer earlier this month, his 21-year-old nephew has alleged that he had dated Martin for seven months. The report states that the two relatives broke up two months ago, though the singer did not accept the separation and has since been seen lingering around the house of the nephew on several occasions.

Releasing a statement about the allegations, Marty Singer, Martin’s attorney told Billboard, “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew”.

Continuing, “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts”.

The restraining order was issued on July 2nd by Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell of the Court of First Instance of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with authorities traveling to the home of the artist in the north coastal town of Dorado to issue an order.

Shortly after the order was issued, Martin took to social media to deny the allegations, saying the claims were “completely false” before adding, “I appreciate the innumerable gestures of solidarity and I receive them with all my heart”.