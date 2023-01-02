How Richard Linklater and Jack Black blurred the lines between fact and fiction with 'Bernie'









When Jack Black and Richard Linklater first converged in 2003 for the musical comedy School of Rock, nobody could have foretold just how much of a hit it would be. Telling the story of struggling guitarist Dewey Finn, played by Black, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school, it became a pop culture phenomenon, exposing a generation fo young viewers to classic rock and metal for the first time.

Whether it be providing a host of iconic characters, the hit ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)’ or reminding everyone of the brilliance of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’, there were many reasons the film became such a hit. It’s a movie that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of many.

There was no surprise then that when Linklater and Black teamed up again in 2011 for Bernie, it was a success. Whilst the film was nowhere near as popular as School of Rock, it was a commercial and critical success, with it deemed one of Black’s finest performances to date.

Written by Linklater and Skip Hollandsworth, Bernie is based on the latter’s 1998 article, Midnight in the Garden of East Texas, published in Texas Monthly magazine. It explores the 1996 murder of the elderly millionaire Marjorie Nugent by her 39-year-old friend Bernie Tiede, played by Black.

The film is praised for many factors, but what is hailed as its greatest triumph is how Linklater pushed the realistic aspect to the max. It features real people who were acquaintances with Tiede and Nugent in minor roles and cameos.

It has also been noted that there’s a way to interpret the film’s narrative that looks at Tiede somewhat sympathetically, given the defence he put up in court, claiming that he did it because of Nugent’s emotional abuse.

In fact, Bernie held emotional sway over so many, inspiring lawyers and judges to revisit some of the mitigating factors involved in Tiede’s case, including the history of abuse he suffered as a child, as well as from Nugent. This re-examination eventually led to Tiede’s release from prison to await resentencing.

Most fascinating of all, State District Judge Diane DeVasto ordered that for his release Tiede had to live at the garage apartment of Richard Linklater, who had offered to assist him.

The lines between the real and fiction have never been so blurred.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.