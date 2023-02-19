Richard Gere hospitalised with pneumonia in Mexico









Actor Richard Gere has been hospitalised with pneumonia while on holiday with his family in Mexico.

Gere had travelled to the country to celebrate his wife Alejandra Silva’s 40th birthday. The couple have been married since 2018, and share two children together, who are also on the trip. According to TMZ, the actor was diagnosed with the infection after visiting a hospital near their residence in Nuevo Vallarta as a precautionary measure.

The facility decided to keep Gere in care overnight, but he’s since been discharged from the hospital and his health is reportedly on an upwards trajectory. According to the aforementioned publication, Gere has been given antibiotics to help with him his recovery after leaving the hospital.

According to a prior Instagram post from Silva, both of their children were also ill on the trip to Mexico. She wrote on Thursday: “Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love [heart] I give it all back to you!”

On Saturday, Silva shared another photo from their holiday which pictured Gere looking healthy, wearing a mask, and walking hand-in-hand with one of their sons. Despite TMZ reaching out to representatives of the actor for a comment, his team are yet to respond to the reports.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported Gere will star in the English remake of 2017 Hebrew language movie Longing. In the film, he plays a single bachelor whose life is transformed when he discovers an ex-girlfriend gave birth to his son two decades prior. Longing first premiered at the Venice Film Festival and at TIFF in 2017.

Executive producer Lisa Wilson said in a statement: “I am thrilled to be working with Richard Gere for the third time after Arbitrage and Norman. When I read the script of Longing I knew immediately that this would be perfect casting and thankfully Richard concurred.”

