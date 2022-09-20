The one movie that recieved the longest standing ovation at Venice Film Festival 2022









Celebrated as one of the most fashionable celebrations of cinema in the world, the Venice Film Festival champions some of the most forward-thinking movies in the landscape of the art form. Grabbing headlines on an annual basis, the 2022 version of the festival attracted such filmmakers as Darren Aronofsky, Todd Field, Noah Baumbach, Joanna Hogg, Luca Guadagnino and many more.

Though whilst fans of such directors have eagerly awaited the response of critics to their latest releases, the other allure of film festivals is the inevitable controversy, whether it be about a mass stream of walk-outs or a film that didn’t quite receive the standing ovation it deserved. Indeed, the tradition of the over-long standing ovation has become seen as something of a joke in the modern industry, reflecting mere self-congratulatory ego-rubbing from those in the industry.

With that being said, the films that receive the longest adulation are often the ones that are worth seeking out, just take Quentin Tarantino’s standing ovation at Cannes in 2019 for his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, lasting seven minutes in total. Though let’s be clear, whilst clapping your hands for over five minutes may seem like a laborious task, it’s nothing in comparison to the length of applause awarded to the longest standing ovation at Venice in 2022.

According to a report from Variety, the film that received the longest-standing ovation at this year’s festival was Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, clocking in a total of 13 minutes clapping time. Receiving the “longest and loudest” reception, the film, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, grabbed all the major headlines of the festival after reports that the applause was truly impressive.

Distributed by Searchlight Pictures, the film is set on a remote Irish island and follows the lifelong friendship of Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson), who find themselves struggling through new difficulties in their relationship.

Writer and director Martin McDonagh, sprang to international success in 2017 with the awards sensation Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, starring Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson. Ever since, McDonagh’s filmography has become far more adored, with the likes of In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths being appreciated long after their release.

In addition to The Banshees of Inisherin, the festival has also been graced by the release of Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, which was also given an impressive seven-minute standing ovation. In addition, the festival also saw the release of the Timothée Chalamet-led Bones and All, helmed by the Call Me by Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino.

Take a look at the trailer for the Martin McDonagh movie, The Banshees of Inisherin, below and see how long you sit and clap after the credits of the previous roll.