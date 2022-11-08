Richard E. Grant reveals his dream role in a Quentin Tarantino film









Actor Richard E. Grant, known for his roles in Withnail and I and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, sat down with the BBC’s Desert Island Discs feature to discuss a dream role directed by his ideal director to work with.

“I have a fantasy that Quentin Tarantino is going to cast me as a sort of sleazy lounge lizard Vegas singer,” the actor shared recently to host Lauren Laverne, setting a clear image that aligns with Tarantino’s previous and most-known characters.

Grant revealed that this dream role “has never come to pass, but that is what I would like”. He also elaborated on a genre he would love the opportunity to be in, stating: “And to be in a western”. This could also be under Tarantino’s direction as he has previously directed two westerns in the shape of The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained.

However, this Vegas-based role and the western genre can’t both be under the Kill Bill director’s wing as Tarantino has confirmed that his next film will be his last. His most recent directed feature was the comedy-drama Once Upon A Time in Hollywood in 2019, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Tarantino has been gaining recent attention and discussions thanks to his new book Cinema Speculation, where he analyses and discusses classic American films and filmmakers with his own views.