Richard Ayoade selling signed posters for charity









Comedian, actor, director and all-around cultural icon Richard Ayoade has started selling signed movie posters, books and DVD’s to raise money for charity in this difficult Christmas period.

Making a name for himself in the British sitcom The IT Crowd, Ayoade went on to direct indie films Submarine and The Double before returning to the small screen with Channel 4’s Crystal Maze reboot in 2017. Now, having appeared in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain with Benedict Cumberbatch and Taika Waititi, as well as The Souvenir: Part II in 2021, Ayoade has started to sell much of his movie memorabilia to help raise money for the charity Refugee Education UK.

The impressive collection includes everything from signed editions of his own books and movie posters to DVD’s of Submarine, The Double and the concert film Arctic Monkeys: Live At The Apollo he also directed. In addition to his own material, Ayoade also has an assortment of other treats, including a poster for Kill Bill: Vol 1 by Quentin Tarantino, as well as for Boogie Nights from Paul Thomas Anderson.

Thanking everyone who has already logged in and reserved items from the auction, Ayoade wrote on Twitter, “Thanks for everyone’s generosity today – Much has gone already – but still some great academy posters etc available – and all for a good cause”.

Alongside his work as an actor and film director, he has also worked on multiple music videos for the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Vampire Weekend, The Last Shadow Puppets and Kasabian. In addition, the actor has also starred in a handful of well known Hollywood movies, including The Watch where he appeared with Jonah Hill, Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn.

A few more signed books and DVDs have gone up today! https://t.co/byYmMY6ZrS — richard ayoade (@RichardAyoade) December 21, 2021