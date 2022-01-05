Rhoda Dakar covers David Bowie song 'The Man Who Sold The World'









The world is much quieter without Ziggy Stardust, without Aladdin Sane, without The Thin Duke, without…well, without David Bowie. His body of work remains unmatched by anyone who has taken his place, and it takes a brave person to step forward and sing in his material as a cover.

Luckily, Rhoda Dakar has the pedigree for this particular ambition, having harnessed her craft with 2Tone and Bodysnatchers. It also helps that she’s singing a number it seems that everyone, barring Bowie, got right. Truthfully, Bowie’s mix of ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ was clumsy, but what punch was missing from his take was found in Lulu’s exhilarating version-not forgetting the sincere vocal Kurt Cobain added to the song during the Unplugged gig.

“I was bewitched by seeing Bowie perform Starman on TOTP,” Dakar admitted. “I was 12 going on 13 and thereafter he held sway over all my teenage years. Friendships, music, clothes, attitudes – all were influenced forever. It’s hard to choose, but ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ is one of my favourite Bowie albums.”

Tellingly, this cover corners a new market: “There had been the traditional reggae version of the title track back in the day, but the vocals lacked commitment, so we thought we’d do a proper, modern version.”

In March Rhoda will undertake an eight-date UK tour, playing classics from her career as well as previewing songs from her forthcoming album:

Rhoda Dakar tour dates:

Wed 2 March: The Cavern, Liverpool

Thu 3 March: The Cluny, Newcastle

Fri 4 March: Cathouse, Glasgow

Sat 5 March: Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh

Fri 11 March: Sally Brown’s, Bradford

Sat 12 March: Night Owl, Birmingham

Thurs 17 March: Buttermarket, Shrewsbury

Fri 18 March: The 100 Club, London