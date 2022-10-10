Rex Orange County charged with six counts of sexual assault









Alex O’Connor, the musician known as Rex Orange County, has been charged with six counts of sexual assault relating to a series of incidents that allegedly took place in June of this year.

Today, the singer, who scored a number-one album earlier this year with Who Cares, appeared in Southwark Crown Court. The court was told O’Connor twice assaulted the woman in the West End on June 1st, before assaulting her once more in a taxi before attacking her a further three times at his home in Notting Hill the following day. He has been unconditionally bailed ahead of the three-day trial in January 2023.

A representative for Rex Orange County said: “Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

In July, O’Connor informed his fans his plans to tour Europe, New Zealand and Australia this year were cancelled because of “unforeseen personal circumstances”. However, he still went ahead with dates across the UK and Ireland over the summer, including a sold-out show at London’s Gunnersbury Park.

On his social media pages, O’Connor wrote: “It is with a great deal of sadness to announce that due to unforeseen personal circumstances, I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned.”

He added: “This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can.”

More as this story develops.