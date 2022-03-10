Rex Orange County shares new single ‘Open A Window’









Rex Orange County has shared a chilled but groovy collaboration with Tyler, The Creator called ‘Open A Window’. The US rapper and British singer-songwriter have collaborated previously on Tyler’s 2017 album Flower Boy.

‘Open A Window’ is the third track to be taken from Rex’s upcoming album Who Cares?, which arrives on Friday, March 11th. The lyrics read: “Could I open a window? / Could somebody open the door?” he sings on the track. “There’s so many reasons / I can barely take it anymore.”

“Really feeling stuck,” Tyler adds on his verse. “Like the middle car on freeway / Pile up with semi-trucks / Open door but you can’t / Tryna run but you pant.”

The new track follows last month’s upbeat and optimistic ‘Amazing’ and January’s ‘Keep It Up’. Who Cares? was recorded in Amsterdam in collaboration with Benny Sings, who previously worked with Rex on his 2017 platinum-selling breakthrough single ‘Loving Is Easy’.

In a recent live stream on TikTok, Rex performed ‘Keep It Up’ live for the first time, before debuting two unreleased tracks from the upcoming album, one of which was ‘Amazing’.

“I’m going to play one that’s for the lovers. This one, I really, really wanted to share,” said O’Connor before playing ‘Amazing’. After the performance, he promised that the song was “coming real soon”.

Rex is set to begin his tour of North America this spring, beginning in Miami on March 4th and closing with a show in Toronto on May 26th. Following this, he will play a run of five headline shows upon his return to the UK and Ireland, including one at London’s Gunnersbury Park.

Rex’s last big release came in 2020 with his Live At Radio City Music Hall EP. The project was recorded at his pair of sold-out shows at the New York venue in the same year.

Stream Rex Orange County and Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Open A Window’ below.