Watch Rex Orange County debut unreleased ‘Who Cares?’ songs









As is the new trend, Rex Orange County has given the debut for new songs entitled ‘Making Time’ and ‘Amazing’ from his upcoming album using the TikTok sharing platform.

The new album was announced last week (January 27th) with the release of his new single ‘Keep It Up’. The album is set to be a big hit with collaborations from the likes of Benny Sings, and Tyler, The Creator, who appears on ‘Open A Window’. O’Connor opted to work with the rap artist again following the success of their previous collaboration on Tyler’s Flower Boy album.

During a live stream, Rex Orange County (Alexander O’Connor) performed his recent single ‘Keep It Up’ live for the first time, before premiering two unreleased tracks from Who Cares?. The new album is set for release on March 11th this year and from what we’ve heard so far, it seems like one to watch.

“How would you feel about hearing a song from ‘Who Cares?’ that’s not out,” asked O’Connor before showing fans a vinyl copy of the record. “You need that, I need that, we will need that,” he continued. “If you’re not sold, I can sell you… In fact, I’m not trying to sell anybody. At this point, I’m just very happy to be here”.

O’Connor then played ‘Making Time’, another bright and optimistic track that was previously exhibited during a video promoting his upcoming tour last month. The track is a slow and passionate ballad that promises to become a focal attraction on the new album.

“I’m going to play one that’s for the lovers. This one, I really, really wanted to share,” said O’Connor before playing ‘Amazing’. After the performance, he promised that the song was “coming real soon”.

Watch some of O’Connor’s live TikTok streams below.