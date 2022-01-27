Rex Orange County announces details of new album and releases first single 'Keep It Up'









Rex Orange County - 'Keep It Up' 3.9

Rex Orange County has finally announced details of his new album, Who Cares?. To coincide with the news, he has also released the first single from the record, ‘Keep It Up’, which is classic Rex. Chilled out lo-fi pop, there’s nothing new about the track in terms of Rex’s artistry, but it’s a catchy number that might work to soothe your winter blues.

The artist last released music with his September 2020 EP, Live At Radio City Music Hall, which was recorded over a pair of sold-out shows at the eponymous New York Venue earlier that year.

Now, Who Cares? is set for release on March 11th via Sony. Rex‘s new offering was recorded in Amsterdam alongside Benny Sings, the Dutch musician and producer with who Rex worked alongside for his huge 2017 single ‘Loving Is Easy’. Excitingly, the new offering will also include the track’ Open A Window’, which features an appearance from Tyler, the Creator. The last time the pair worked together was for Tyler’s 2017 album, Flower Boy.

In terms of the track ‘Keep It Up’, there’s nothing particularly captivating about it. It features a cute vocal melody that is ballasted by an ’80s inflected bassline and what sounds like a swooning mellotron. It won’t blow you away, but it is an infectious pop tune. It comes with another lo-fi music video which was shot in Amsterdam, and see’s Rex having a lot of fun around the city centre.

Who Cares? tracklist:

‘Keep It Up’

‘Open A Window (feat. Tyler, The Creator)’

‘Worth It’

‘Amazing’

‘One In A Million’

‘If You Want It’

‘7 AM’

‘The Shade’

‘Making Time’

‘Shoot Me Down’

‘Who Cares?’

Last week, Rex excited fans when he shared a clip of the track on his TikTok, while he teased the song’s release by sending fans postcards with the song’s title and a phone number inscribed on them. After ringing the number, a voicemail said: “I know it isn’t easy, and you may have had enough. But I promise that it’s worth it, if you try and keep it up.”

Watch the video for ‘Keep It Up’ below.