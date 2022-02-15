Watch the video for Rex Orange County’s new single, ‘Amazing’









Rex Orange County - 'Amazing' 6.8

Rex Orange County has shared a new music video for his new song ‘Amazing’, the second single from his upcoming record Who Cares?.

The new single beams with positive energy as Rex often supplies with his music. He has described the new material as an ode to falling in love, and the video shows a display from finger puppets directed by Chris Ullens. The new track follows the lead single from the album ‘Keep It Up’, which was released in late January.

In a recent live stream on TikTok, Rex performed ‘Keep It Up’ live for the first time, before debuting two unreleased tracks from the upcoming album, one of which was ‘Amazing’.

“I’m going to play one that’s for the lovers. This one, I really, really wanted to share,” said O’Connor before playing ‘Amazing’. After the performance, he promised that the song was “coming real soon”.

Who Cares? will mark Rex’s fourth studio album, and it is set for release on March 11th via Sony and can be pre-ordered here. It was made in Amsterdam in a studio collaboration with Benny Sings, whom he worked with previously on his 2017 platinum-selling breakthrough single ‘Loving Is Easy’.

The new album also features a collaboration with Tyler, The Creator in ‘Open A Window’ – the first time the British artist and US rapper have worked together since the 2017 album Flower Boy.

Rex’s last record to be released was 2020’s Live At Radio City Music Hall EP, which was recorded at his pair of sold-out shows at the New York venue that same year.

As part of his Who Cares? tour, Rex will be playing a huge London headline show at Gunnersbury Park on August 13th.

Stream the new video for Rex Orange County’s new single, ‘Amazing’, below.