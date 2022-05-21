Revisit the moment Glass Animals covered Lorde









Although a lot of Lorde covers have made their way into the cultural consciousness since her breakthrough, countless artists still have a desire to run through renditions of her earliest works. Lorde’s very first album, Pure Heroine, remains a breakout masterpiece, and the songs featured are likely to become classics both in the present era and moving forward into the future of alternative pop music.

However, Lorde’s later work also deserves its fair share of attention. Although she isn’t producing the same type of songs she has been since her teenage years, Lorde has instead evolved into a mature and versatile songwriter, and nothing makes it quite as clear as her most recent album, Solar Power. The record, which takes a light, comfortable approach to singing about wellness and personal growth, shows her development as a musician and as a person.

However, it’s always interesting to see how other artists can transform distinct songs into something entirely different — and that’s exactly what Glass Animals did when they took on the titular track of Lorde’s latest album. The beauty of their cover is the way in which it combines her composition with their unique style. Glass Animals have a very beat-driven sound, and they used it to adopt ‘Solar Power’.

Not only did they add in another layer of percussion, but Glass Animals also sped the tempo up to suit their own output. It lends itself exceptionally well to the format of a live performance, and it sounds so distinctly Glass Animals, but at the same time, you can still hear Lorde’s composition and influence.

The cover is short and sweet, sitting a little bit under three minutes long, but it accomplishes exactly what it sets out to do. It’s a collaborative effort where one artist can bounce off another—one of those covers that almost feels like its own new song, born of inspiration.

You can check out their unique version of ‘Solar Power’, performed live down below.