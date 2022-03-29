Glass Animals break Spice Girls ‘Wannabe’ record









Glass Animals’ hit single ‘Heat Waves’ has become the most popular song in the world in recent weeks. For four consecutive weeks, the track has remained in the number one position on the US Billboard singles chart.

This significant milestone sees the Oxford indie group achieve the longest-leading number one single in the US by a British group since Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’ in 1997. Its reign now joins the top ten longest ever for British artists. The track also holds the number one spot on Billboard’s Radio Songs Chart and Global Exclusive US Chart for the third week in a row.

Glass Animals join the Beatles, The Police, UB40, Pink Floyd, Queen, Bee Gees, Paul McCartney and Wings and The Rolling Stones on the list of the longest chart-topping spells for British artists.

The song has also broken the record for the most weeks at number one for a song by an artist on the Billboard 200 Global Chart, leading for five weeks in a row.

‘Heat Waves’ was something of a late bloomer, having been originally released in 2020 as the fourth single from the group’s third studio album Dreamland.

The long-lived success of ‘Heat Waves’ has been due to its multi-format appeal. During its time in the charts, it has seen success on radio, streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify, and social media sites – its latest surge owes its gratitude to TikTok. The track was reworked and re-released in March 2021, featuring a new verse by Iann Dior, which helped make ‘Heat Waves’ the essential soundtrack to summer 2021.

To add to the recent success for Glass Animals, frontman Dave Bayley co-wrote and co-produced Florence + The Machine’s latest single, ‘My Love’, adding to his impressive track record of collaborations.

Listen to Glass Animal’s record-breaking single, ‘Heat Waves’, below.