Revisit Jim Carrey’s amazing National TV debut









A master of his field, Jim Carrey can give a comedic performance like no other. He was ranked by Comedy Central among the most significant comedians, such as Robin Williams, Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy; however, Carrey’s toolset reigns as outstandingly unique and transcendent. This talent was gifted to the world in the hit sketch show In Living Color, which first aired on Sunday, April 15th, 1990, bringing Carrey into the industry with a bang.

The star then transitioned into feature films, such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Mask. However, some may have to think way back to remember the star’s early days in the industry, such as his work on the short-lived series The Duck Factory, which introduced Carrey to his TV debut just after ten months of being in Hollywood.

This brilliant debut was on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, which aired from 1962 to 1992, with Carrey’s appearance coming in 1983. Carson introduces his guest as a “young impressionist from Toronto” who is “a little bit different”. The word “impressionist” is soon proven to be an understatement as Carrey steps onto the stage and ultimately adopts it as his home, slipping into the comedy routine like a fish to water. The star’s performance opens with his name and how he would like to do some impressions tonight, a statement given in a bashful tone. However, the moment Carrey turns around to get into his first character, it’s clear he knows the craft of comedic impersonations well.

The moment the comedian moves his body, with his back to the audience, we know just who he’s impersonating. Carrey breaks out into the iconic and spot-on dance moves associated with Elvis Presley. Carrey aces the classic pelvis moves and the slide before turning around to show that not only is his body a tool for channelling personas, his face can do it just as well. The star then gives a story about a dog attack in character, getting Presley’s vocal work and expressions right on the mark.

After a quick cover of ‘Jailhouse Rock’, we are catapulted into unforgettable impressions, including actors Jack Nicholson, Clint Eastwood, Charles Bronson and James Dean. Each of these actors is distinguished in the industry by their facial expressions, and Carrey performs each so well that he wouldn’t have to announce each name before doing so. The actor impresses the crowd with his ability to contort his facial muscles and body to exhibit the persona of a completely different person, almost as though his being was a blank canvas to splash a new personality onto.

It’s not just real-life movie stars who are impersonated so well it’s like they are in the room; Carrey then gives a hilarious impression of E.T., with the film just being released a year prior. This earns the biggest laugh from the audience, which the actor then tops with an impression of the Muppets, such as Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. These two voices perform ‘Rainbow Connection’, released by The Muppets in 1979, with an extra impression of Gonzo joining in occasionally. This song concludes Carrey’s TV debut, earning a round of applause from the audience and a look of admiration from Carlson himself.

This short yet brilliant debut was just the beginning for this upcoming star, now cited and praised as a powerhouse in Hollywood. The actor has now gone on to achieve immense success in comedic and dramatic film roles. However, he has recently confirmed he will be throwing in the towel soon with his plans of saying farewell to Hollywood. According to Deadline, Carrey told Access Hollywood: “I’m retiring”, followed by an explanation for this upsetting decision. “I really like my quiet life, and I really like putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life,” the star shared. “I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Watch Carrey own the stage for the first time below.