Watch Jim Carrey doing a meta impression of himself









Jim Carrey has made something of a mini-comeback in recent years through starring as the antagonist Doctor Eggman in the Sonic movies for Paramount Pictures, where he has revisited his charismatic, melodramatic self.

Currently starring in the sequel movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with Idris Elba, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Shemar Moore and Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Carrey recently appeared in an interview with IMDB where he delivered a meta impression of himself.

Coming after the likes of Marsden and Sumpter each tried their own Carrey impression, The Mask actor took to the floor pretending to cry before switching to his signature smile, announcing “you’re on”.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Jim Carrey announced that he is seriously considering retiring from acting, telling Access Hollywood, “I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious”.

Taken aback by his comments, the interviewer presses Carrey for more answers, despite the actor seeming serious about his statement. “It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road but I’m taking a break,” Carrey added.

Having enjoyed a lengthy career in the spotlight, starring in such classics as 1994s Dumb and Dumber and the Oscar-nominated Truman Show in 1998, it appears as though the actor is finally ready to leave the industry.