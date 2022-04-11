Jim Carrey wants Christopher Nolan to direct 'Ace Ventura 3'









Jim Carrey has starred in several stellar projects but to this day, his unforgettable performance as Ace Ventura remains one of the most iconic roles of his career. The film ended up becoming the breakthrough production that launched Carrey towards unprecedented fame and stardom, spawning an entire franchise in the process.

Although Carrey’s career was on a downward trajectory, he managed to launch a comeback by starring as the antagonist in the recent Sonic the Hedgehog films. However, the legendary comic actor has finally decided to take a step back from his professional life by announcing a temporary retirement from the world of cinema.

Earlier this month, Carrey claimed that he had achieved what he had set out to achieve as an actor at the beginning of his own journey. When asked whether he would ever consider returning, the actor also noted that he would but he’s taking a break for now. That’s exactly why many people have been asking him about Ace Ventura 3.

“I think after the fact, when there’s been a lot of years, unless some genius person, director, auteur comes to you with a completely new take on what’s going on, you know,” Carrey said in an interview. “If Chris Nolan came to me and said ‘I want to make Ace Ventura real and I want to do something, you know, something more interesting’… then I might listen.”

Despite the appeal for a new sequel to the iconic films, Carrey insisted that it wasn’t the same anymore: “But for the most part, you know, after a certain time there’s not one cell in your body that is that person anymore so you end up just imitating what you did in the old days and the original inspiration isn’t there.”

