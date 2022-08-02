Watch an entire restaurant sing 'Wonderwall' to Noel Gallagher in Ibiza









It’s not very often we see former Oasis mastermind Noel Gallagher looking embarrassed, or even uncomfortable, but new footage has emerged of the Manchester native in a setting we’re not normally used to seeing him in, and one in which he looks painfully awkward.

A clip of an entire restaurant singing and clapping ‘Wonderwall’ at Noel Gallagher in Ibiza, Spain, has been shared online. It shows The High Flying Birds man quietly enjoying dinner with his family before the DJ drops what is arguably his most famous track. Staff and diners then get to their feet, clapping and singing the song towards Gallagher, who, after going red in the face, slowly claps along in appreciation.

It’s interesting seeing Noel in this light, as famously, six years ago, he and a group of fans tore through the song whilst he was holidaying in Malta at 3am.

It’s been a busy year for Noel Gallagher. Alongside him and his band performing at a string of major festivals such as Glastonbury, recently, Big Brother Recordings have also announced that they are reissuing Oasis’ third album, Be Here Now, for its 25th anniversary.

The album is set for release on August 19th as a silver-coloured double heavyweight LP, plus a double picture disc and cassette, complete with remastered audio. Be Here Now was released in August 1997, and followed the band’s uber-successful first two efforts, their 1994 debut Definitely Maybe and 1995’s (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

Due to the incredible demand, when released, the album quickly became more commercially successful than its two predecessors, but despite this, the LP has been a divisive title in Oasis‘ back catalogue, with many claiming it is too overblown, regarding it as the album that marked the death of Britpop.

When you find Noel Gallagher in Ibiza…



📹 melisse2211 pic.twitter.com/jSEwA15rFb — Oasis Mania Fanpage (@oasismania_uk) July 31, 2022