Release date revealed for upcoming Joan Baez documentary









Ever since her most high-profile period in the 1960s, Joan Baez has been widely viewed as one of the mothers of modern folk music. In celebration of her decades-long career, Magnolia Pictures has recently acquired the rights for a new documentary about the folk-rock legend.

The production company promises that Joan Baez I Am A Noise will be different from the usual biographical musician documentaries, stating that the film “shifts back and forth through time as it follows Joan on her final tour and delves into her extraordinary archive”.

Aside from her life as a folk singer, the movie also gives a deep dive into Baez’s personal life, including “her lifelong emotional struggles to her civil rights work with MLK and a heartbreaking romance with a young Bob Dylan“.

When speaking about the film, the singer recalled to Deadline, “In this film we covered everything. But it was a journey. I’ve never let anybody into my life like that”.

While most of the documentary will cover Baez during her prime years, there are also hints at some of the abuse she may have endured behind the scenes. When discussing her upbringing, Baez details her difficult relationship with her father and traumatic childhood memories.

The film is being helmed by Miri Navasky, Maeve O’Boyle, and Karen O’Connor as well as executive producers Patti Smith, Josh Braun, Jen Braun, Terry Press and Greg Sarris. This marks the first time Navasky has had this role on a documentary since her debut, 1983’s Frontline.

Magnolia pledges to provide a bold new look at Joan Baez, calling it “a compelling and deeply personal exploration of an iconic artist who has never told the full truth of her life, as she experienced it, until now”. Joan Baez I Am A Noise will be released in theatres on October 6th.

Watch the trailer below.