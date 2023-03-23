Release date confirmed for new Zendaya movie, ‘Challengers’









A UK release date for Challengers, the forthcoming movie starring Zendaya, has been announced. The exciting project, which also stars West Side Story’s Mike Faist and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor, has been helmed by Luca Guadagnino, the esteemed director behind Call Me By Your Name.

It has now been reported that the movie will hit screens in the UK and Ireland on September 15th, 2023. Challengers will see Zendaya portray a former pro tennis champion called Tashi Donaldson, who becomes a coach and trains her husband, Art (played by Mike Faist), as he looks to become a Grand Slam champion.

Before his glory can be achieved, however, Donaldson enters Art into a Challenger event to help break him out of a losing streak. Here, Art faces a surprising opponent in O’Connor’s character Patrick Zweig, who turns out to be Art’s former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

Alongside Guadagnino, Justin Kuritzkes wrote the screenplay, while Zendaya and Guadignino took on production duties.

Elsewhere, Zendaya is set to appear in the forthcoming sequel, Dune: Part Two, where she will return as Chani. Last November, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes look at filming for the movie with a beautiful desert sunset photograph, writing on Instagram: “I know I’ve been quiet, but I’m here, just working as usual anyway sending love from Arrakis.”