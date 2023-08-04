Release date confirmed for Pedro Aldomóvar’s ‘Strange Way Of Life’









The release date has been confirmed for Pedro Aldomóvar’s upcoming film Strange Way Of Life, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

Earlier this year, a trailer was released ahead of its premiere at Cannes. The film centres on Pedro Pascal’s character Silva, who rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake after not seeing him for 25 years. for the first time in 25 years.

Strange Way Of Life will be shown in select cinemas on October 4th, before receiving a nationwide release two days later. It’s currently unrevealed when Aldomóvar’s upcoming film will be available to watch internationally.

The film will be just the second time that Almodóvar has released an English-language work, following 2020’s The Human Voice.

Discussing the upcoming film on Dua Lipa’s podcast, the director said, “It’s a queer Western, in the sense that there are two men, and they love each other. It’s about masculinity in a deep sense because the Western is a male genre.”

He added, “What I can tell you about the film is that it has a lot of the elements of the Western. It has the gunslinger, it has the ranch, it has the sheriff, but what it has that most Westerns don’t have is the kind of dialogue that I don’t think a Western film has ever captured between two men.”

