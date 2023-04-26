Watch the new trailer for Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Strange Way of Life’









The trailer for Pedro Almodovar‘s forthcoming neo-western drama short film Strange Way of Life, starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, has now been released. The film will be just the second time that Almodovar has released an English-language work, following 2020’s The Human Voice.

The film focuses on Pedro Pascal’s character Silva, who rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake for the first time in 25 years. Their reunion is celebrated, but the morning after Silva’s arrival, he tells Sheriff Jake that there is more to his journey than he thinks.

Discussing the upcoming film on Dua Lipa’s podcast, Almodovar said, “It’s a queer Western, in the sense that there are two men, and they love each other. It’s about masculinity in a deep sense because the Western is a male genre.”

He added, “What I can tell you about the film is that it has a lot of the elements of the Western. It has the gunslinger, it has the ranch, it has the sheriff, but what it has that most Westerns don’t have is the kind of dialogue that I don’t think a Western film has ever captured between two men.”

