Release date announced for ‘Paddington In Peru’









Paddington In Peru has finally been given a release date. The highly-anticipated movie will arrive in cinemas at the end of 2024 in the United Kingdom.

The upcoming film will be available to watch in cinemas on November 8th, 2024. Both previous films in the Paddington series were released in the month of November, arriving in 2014 and 2017 respectively. However, fans in the United States will have to wait until January 17th, 2025, for a theatrical release of Paddington In Peru.

As well as being shot in Peru, the film has also been set in London and Colombia. Paddington In Peru marks the feature-length debut of filmmaker Dougal Wilson, who has taken over from Wonka’s Paul King at the helm. Wilson has previously made an array of adverts for leading brands such as John Lewis and Apple as well as music videos for artists including Coldplay and LCD Soundsystem.

Wilson previously said of directing the upcoming film: “As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington. It’s a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focussed on making a third film that honours the love so many people have for this very special bear.”

Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Julia Walters, Olivia Colman, and Jim Broadbent will be reprising their roles for the upcoming motion picture, which also sees Emily Mortimer take over playing Mrs Brown from Sally Hawkins.

As Paddington In Peru is by Studiocanal, production on the film wasn’t affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike which brought Hollywood to a halt over the summer. The European company is not a member of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the organisation currently in dispute with SAG-AFTRA.

Watch Studiocanal’s announcement of Paddington In Peru below.

See more How marvellous! 🎬🍊



We can finally reveal that @PaddingtonBear's latest feature film, Paddington in Peru, will be coming to the big screen on November 8th 2024. #PaddingtonInPeru pic.twitter.com/aNWVUybPRK — StudiocanalUK (@StudiocanalUK) October 23, 2023