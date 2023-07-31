New Paddington film begins shooting in the UK despite actors’ strike









Production in the UK has begun on Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru despite the ongoing The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

Paris and London-based Studiocanal is not a member of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the organisation currently in dispute with SAG-AFTRA.

Paddington In Peru will be shooting in London, Colombia, and Peru and is being directed by filmmaker Dougal Wilson with a cast headed by Ben Wishaw, Hugh Nobbeville, Julia Walters, Olivia Colman, and Emily Mortimer.

The US actors’ and writers’ strike has brought Hollywood to a significant halt, causing widespread disruption within the film industry, as actors came together for a walk-out calling for better pay from streamers and more diligence over the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Some of the major films on pause include Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice 2, and Wicked. Brad Pitt also recently halted his major F1 film in solidarity with those on strike, a move his production team says he “very much stands” with.

This follows many actors standing back from major projects to prioritise the strike, including Viola Davis’ recent G20 drop-out, in which she stated: “I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike”.

An increasing number of working actors, including recent contributions by Will Smith and Jane Fonda, have also united in the movement to advocate for improved rights and privileges for the members of the Guild.