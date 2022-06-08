Regina Spektor shares new song ‘Loveology’ and announces new tour dates









Regina Spektor - 'Loveology' 6.9

Regina Spektor has released ‘Loveology’, another preview for her forthcoming album Home, Before And After, which lands later this month.

The Russian-American singer debuted the track live on a handful of occasions in 2019, including her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers ahead of her Broadway residency. The track has now been given its due attention in the studio and has been dropped along with the announcement of tour dates in support of the upcoming album.

The single comes with a powerful stripped back piano intro as Spektor sings, “Oh an incurable humanist you are”. The intensity then builds with an orchestral string arrangement before the drums kick in for the soaring chorus break, which returns as the sentimental ballad ebbs and flows.

“With ‘Loveology,’ I wrote it and then played it once or twice live,” Spektor said in a statement. “Sometimes I’ll have a song that I’m really glad exists, but I can’t record it because every time I try, it just doesn’t feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason, both ‘Loveology’ and ‘Raindrops’ felt so right this time, and I’m so glad I was finally able to put them on a record.”

Home, Before And After arrives on June 24th and will mark Spektor’s first studio LP since 2016’s Remember Us To Life.

Along with ‘Loveology’, Spektor has also announced additional North American tour dates. The new October leg will see her stop in Toronto, Atlanta, Los Angeles, among other exciting destinations.

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale this Friday (June 10th) and can be accessed here. See the full list of tour dates below.

June

25th – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage

26th – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

28th – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

July

5th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

6th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

8th – Beaver Creek, CO @ Villar PAC

9th – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

10th – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

19th – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

24th – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

26th – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater

30th – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August

1st – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

2nd – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

4th – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

October

9th – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater

11th – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

12th – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

14th – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

15th – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

16th – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

18th – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

19th – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theatre

20th – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

25th – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

27th – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall