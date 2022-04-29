Regina Spektor shares intriguing new single ‘Up the Mountain’









Regina Spektor - ‘Up the Mountain’ 6.8

Russian-American singer-songwriter Regina Spektor has released her vibrant new single, ‘Up the Mountain’.

The new single comes as the latest preview ahead of Spektor’s upcoming eighth studio album, Home, before and after, which is set for its release on June 24th via Warner.

The new single epitomises Spektor’s unique and avant-garde style, which retains its popular appeal through the passionate energy of her performance. Her lyrics paint a vivid image from her mind’s eye as we explore this strange garden of hers. She sings: “In the forest, there’s a garden/ Gotta get in there,” to set the scene before an ambush of interesting sounds illuminates the image. The instrumentals weave James Bond theme style orchestral sections with modern electronic sequences complemented by Spektor’s classy piano runs.

‘Up the Mountain’ was co-produced by Spektor alongside John Congleton. The new single submits an encouraging addition to the puzzle of Home, before and after; one that promises to show a picturesque soundscape upon its full release.

The new single comes following ‘Becoming All Alone’, which was released as the first taste of Home, before and after back in February. Spektor is set to embark on a tour later this year which will take her across the US. Several of her shows will be shared with Nora Jones.

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter has also recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her self-released debut album, 11:11, with the announcement of a special limited-edition box set.

The tracklist for Regina Spektor’s Home, Before And After can be seen below, and the album is available for pre-order here.

01 ‘Becoming All Alone’

02 ‘Up the Mountain’

03 ‘One Man’s Prayer’

04 ‘Raindrops’

05 ‘SugarMan’

06 ‘What Might Have Been’

07 ‘Spacetime Fairytale’

08 ‘Coin’

09 ‘Loveology’

10 ‘Through a Door’