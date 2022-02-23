Regina Spektor announces album 'Home, before and after'









Regina Spektor is back with a brand new album. This eighth studio offering is the Russian-American musician’s first release since September 2016’s Remember Us to Life. Home, before and after is slated to arrive on June 24th via Warner. In light of the announcement, Spektor has also shared the lead single from the forthcoming album, ‘Becoming All Alone’.

Since her earliest releases, Regina Spektor has been stitched to the musical aura that surrounds New York, which has been her hometown since the age of nine, when she moved to the US from Moscow. By all accounts, Home, before and after looks set to be her most “quintessentially New York” album to date. Recorded upstate, the upcoming album was produced with the help of John Congleton, who has worked with the likes of Alvvays, St. Vincent and Angel Olsen.

This stunning new single ‘Becoming All Alone’ sees Spektor doing what she does best: using her piano to form a central pivot, around which she layers sonorous vocals to mesmeric effect. With lush strings and euphoric synth pads, Spektor manages to convey that twee intimacy that has characterised her best works, while simultaneously pushing ‘Becoming All Alone’ into new and groovy territory.

In support of the new release, Regina Spektor has revealed that she’ll be performing a hometown show at New York’s illustrious Carnegie Hall, before embarking on a string of select shows that will see the musician hit up Salt Lake City, Aspen, and Denver.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 25th. Elsewhere, Spektor recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album 11:11, announcing a special limited-edition box set to mark the occasion.

You can check out the full tracklisting for Home, before and after below.

Home, before and after:

‘Becoming All Alone’

‘Up the Mountain’

‘One Man’s Prayer’

‘Raindrops’

‘SugarMan’

‘What Might Have Been’

‘Spacetime Fairytale’

‘Coin’

‘Loveology’

‘Through a Door’